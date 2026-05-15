  1. Politics
May 15, 2026, 1:26 PM

United States rejects Iran's 14-point proposal

United States rejects Iran's 14-point proposal

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – The US government has responded to Iran's written proposal regarding the end of the war, according to reports.

According to information received by the Tehran Times, the U.S. government has responded to Iran's written proposal regarding the end of the war.

By rejecting Tehran's proposals, the US has once again reiterated its coercive stance, particularly regarding the nuclear issue.

Iran presented its proposal based on a two-stage negotiation process, where the first stage would lead to the end of the war on all fronts, and if Iran's conditions were met, the second stage of negotiations, concerning the nuclear issue, would commence.

MNA

News ID 244534

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