Pezeshkian visits 12000-seat Azadi Sport Complex after attack

Targeting sports venues and public infrastructures by the United States and Israel during the unprovoked war of aggression exposes the aggressors’ hostility toward the Iranian nation’s dignity, joy, and pride, Pezeshkian emphasized.

He called on sports officials and managers of the Azadi Sport Complex to accelerate the reconstruction process, fully restore damaged infrastructure, and underlined the need for full protection of the country's sports places.

He expressed his deep regret over the strikes against Iran’s sports complexes and public infrastructure during the 40 days of the US-Israel war, which began on February 28.

Pezeshkian emphasized that attacks on sports complexes are not simply the destruction of a structure as these places are part of the historical memory, national identity, and a symbol of the Iranian youths’ effort, hope, and pride.

Pointing to the special position of the Azadi complex in the history of Iran’s sports, the president noted that targeting the venue clearly showed that the enemies of the Iranian nation are hostile not only towards the country's defense capabilities and scientific progress, but also every symbol of the nation's dignity and honor.

MNA/6829788