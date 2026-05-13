Iran parliament finalizes plan to secure Strait of Hormuz

The commission has prepared a draft titled “Plan for the Security and Development of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” which will be reviewed once the legislature reconvenes, according to Ebrahim Azizi, the chairman of the parliamentary commission.

Initial coordination with the Constitutional Council and the Foreign Ministry has also been carried out, and input from the General Staff of the Armed Forces has been received.

According to Press TV, the lawmaker noted that the plan respects international law and envisions the possibility of the government concluding agreements with other countries regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Strait of Hormuz, which belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran, is one of the world’s fourteen strategic chokepoints and an unparalleled geographic asset that has remained largely untapped,” the statement said. “Iran now seeks to use this capacity for power generation, economic production, defense and security, and maritime services.”

The plan would ban the entry of vessels from hostile countries and any military vessels under any pretext, reflecting “unprecedented achievements for the Iranian nation” following the recent war.

The United States and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and striking civilian and nuclear infrastructure.

Iran responded with 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire is in place, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports continues, and peace talks have stalled after Washington rejected Tehran’s peace terms.

MNA