Iran war proved region can no longer rely on US, Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, describing Iran's recent 40-day war as a significant turning point in the trajectory of West Asian affairs and warning that the region can no longer look to the United States or Israel for security.

"Today, regional countries have understood more than ever that regional security is an interconnected whole, that the fate of all countries in the region is bound together, and that one cannot rely on the United States and the Israeli regime for regional security," Araghchi said.

Araghchi briefed his Malaysian counterpart on the latest developments surrounding the war and ceasefire, framing the 40-day conflict not as an isolated bilateral confrontation but as an event with lasting implications for the entire region's security architecture. He said the war has accelerated a recognition among regional states that collective, indigenous security arrangements are essential — a reality Iran has long advocated.

The Iranian Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for Malaysia's government and people for their positions during the war imposed on Iran, specifically citing Malaysia's condemnation of the killing of student children in Minab.

Araghchi addressed the issue of the Strait of Hormuz directly, drawing a clear before-and-after line. He said that prior to February 28, 2026, the strait was fully open and secure, with Iran and Oman, as the two coastal states, providing a range of free services to transiting vessels, including navigation assistance, maritime safety, and environmental monitoring.

"It is the illegal aggression of the United States and the Israeli regime that has necessitated a review of new mechanisms in this regard," he said, placing responsibility for the current disruption to the Hormuz Strait squarely on Washington and Tel Aviv.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, for his part, reaffirmed the consistently positive and friendly nature of his country's relations with Iran and its people, and reiterated Malaysia's longstanding opposition to the use of force in international relations. He underscored Kuala Lumpur's position that space for diplomacy and dialogue must always be preserved and expanded.

Both sides agreed to maintain ongoing consultations and to expand bilateral cooperation across areas of shared interest.

MNA