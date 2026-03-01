  1. Politics
Chinese FM denounces assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson has strongly condemned the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attack on Iran.

"The attack and killing of Iranian Leader is a grave violation of Iran's sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations," said a spokesperson for the ministry in a statement.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint efforts to maintain peace and stability in the West Asia and the world at large," the spokesperson added, CGTN reported. 

