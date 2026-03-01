Chinese FM denounces assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei

"The attack and killing of Iranian Leader is a grave violation of Iran's sovereignty and security. It tramples on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms in international relations," said a spokesperson for the ministry in a statement.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it. We urge for an immediate stop to the military operations, no further escalation of the tense situation and joint efforts to maintain peace and stability in the West Asia and the world at large," the spokesperson added, CGTN reported.

