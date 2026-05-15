No reason for Iran conflict to continue: Chinese MFA

There is no reason for the Iran conflict to continue, while an early settlement would benefit both Tehran and Washington, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The conflict, which should have never happened, has no reason to continue," it said.

"A swift resolution of the situation would benefit both the United States and Iran, as well as the countries of the region and the entire world," the statement added.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the US president announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington's unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.

MNA