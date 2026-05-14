  1. Politics
May 14, 2026, 7:55 PM

Araghchi, Modi discuss war, regional security

Araghchi, Modi discuss war, regional security

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Araghchi held talks with Modi on the sidelines of a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital. The minister, citing the historic and friendly ties between Tehran and New Delhi, outlined the current state of the conflict and its repercussions.

Modi, for his part, underscored the importance of maintaining bilateral relations and stressed the need for stability and security in the region, the report said. He also expressed India's preparedness to contribute to the establishment of security across the area.

MNA 

News ID 244526

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