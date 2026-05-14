Araghchi, Modi discuss war, regional security

Araghchi held talks with Modi on the sidelines of a BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in the Indian capital. The minister, citing the historic and friendly ties between Tehran and New Delhi, outlined the current state of the conflict and its repercussions.

Modi, for his part, underscored the importance of maintaining bilateral relations and stressed the need for stability and security in the region, the report said. He also expressed India's preparedness to contribute to the establishment of security across the area.

MNA