Araghchi leaves Tehran for New Delhi to attend BRICS meeting

In addition to participating in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting, Iran’s top diplomat will hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials participating in the prestigious event.

This meeting is a prelude to the 18th BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in September this year under the chairmanship of India.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei noted that Iran and India are both members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and maintain good cooperation and coordination within both organizations.

The meeting is important, he said, adding that Tehran looks forward to bilateral meetings with other attending ministers, including India's foreign minister, as a friendly country.

Iran joined BRICS in early 2024 and has sought to expand diplomatic and trade ties through the grouping.

MNA/6829161