Pope Leo expresses concern over US-Israeli attack on Iran

Speaking at the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV expressed “deep concern” over recent events in West Asia and Iran, according to VATICAN News.

“Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue,” he said.

The Pope warned of an immense tragedy if attacks escalated out of control.

“Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of enormous proportions,” he said, “I address to the parties involved a heartfelt appeal to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of attack before it becomes an irreparable abyss!”

Pope Leo prayed that nations may return to dialogue in order to seek peace.

MNA