Yemen's dep. FM writes to Araghchi on aggression on Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen Abdulwahid Abu Ras said in a message to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi today, Wednesday, that continuing aggression against Iran will drag the region and the world into a war consequences of which will affect everyone.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Yemen added, Aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran undermines the security and stability of the region and the world and will negatively affect the global economy and energy prices.

Abdulwahid Abu Ras added that, Aggressions against Iran target the entire Muslim Ummah, so it is necessary for all Islamic countries to confront this aggression and thwart the Zionist plot that targets everyone.

He also praised the resistance of the Iranian people and their national unity, which, like a solid rock, shattered the conspiracies and plots of the enemies. He also welcomed the efforts of some countries to achieve a diplomatic solution and end the aggression against Iran and the countries of the region.

Abu Ras noted that global Zionism and its evil arms have failed in achieving the goals they pursued through this aggression, adding that victory belongs to Iran and its people, and defeat and disgrace are the inevitable fate of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

At the end of his message, the Yemeni deputy foreign minister announced that Sanaa once again emphasizes Yemen’s full support and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly and brotherly people of this country in confronting the American-Zionist aggression.

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