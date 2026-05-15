Iran ready for war or negotiations: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a press conference at Iran's Embassy in New Delhi on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Summit, delivering one of the most comprehensive public assessments yet of Iran's diplomatic and military posture — and issuing a series of pointed warnings about the state of indirect negotiations with the United States.

Araghchi confirmed that Iran is in a state of ceasefire, describing it as unstable but one that Tehran is determined to give a diplomatic chance. "We resist against aggressive attacks. We resist against sanctions," he said, framing both fronts as areas where Iran will not yield.

"The most important issue today is trust. We cannot trust the Americans in any way," Araghchi said. "The messages we receive from the American side are contradictory — each day differs from the last. Today's tweet is different from yesterday's. Sometimes they send several conflicting messages in a single day."

Araghchi warned that certain warmonger elements are working to derail diplomacy and drag the US into a new war. "I hope America does not make a mistake and that diplomacy ultimately prevails," he said.

The Foreign Minister categorically reaffirmed Iran's position on nuclear arms. "Iran has never sought and does not seek nuclear weapons. This is our policy. We have a peaceful nuclear programme, and we are always ready to provide assurances that it will remain peaceful," he said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi offered Iran's clearest public formulation yet: the strait is open — except to countries that were at war with Iran. "Any ship that wants to transit must coordinate with us and we will guide them," he said. He expressed Iran's desire for a full reopening of Hormuz but placed responsibility for the current situation squarely on US aggression. "As soon as these aggressions end, everything will return to normal and the necessary measures for the safe passage of all will be taken."

Araghchi described the Pakistan-mediated negotiation track as still alive but in a very difficult path because of American conduct. The Islamabad talks failed to produce an agreement primarily due to US maximalist positions, he said, adding that Washington changes its objectives at the end of negotiations — a tactic Iran is familiar with. "We cannot accept anything beyond a fair and balanced deal. That is why we could not reach an agreement. Messages are still being exchanged, but slowly," he said.

"We are ready for both scenarios — either we return to the battlefield or to the negotiating table. It is the other side that must choose." He acknowledged the possibility of a return to full-scale war but reiterated that Iran stands ready for either outcome.

MNA