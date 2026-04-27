What's behind Araghchi's regional tour?

Araghchi said the trip was intended to resume close consultations between Tehran and Moscow on regional and international developments and to strengthen bilateral ties, after a hiatus caused by the Israeli-American imposed war.

Speaking upon arrival at Pulkovo Airport, he said the Russia trip would provide a timely opportunity to review war developments and coordinate positions, stressing that such coordination between the two countries carries particular importance.

The minister said his earlier stop in Islamabad was necessary because Pakistan is involved in mediation between Iran and the United States. He noted that previous talks had made some progress but failed to achieve their aims due to excessive American demands and misguided U.S. approaches.

Araghchi underscored that any continuation of talks must secure the rights of the Iranian people after 40 days of resistance and safeguard the country’s national interests.

On his Oman leg, the minister called Muscat a close friend which adopted positive positions during the war. He said both Iran and Oman are coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz and must consult to protect shared interests, adding that expert-level discussions on the waterway will continue.

The visits come amid an intense diplomatic push to contain regional tensions.

MNA