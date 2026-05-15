Suicide blast kills 8 Pakistani troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide bombing in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed at least eight military personnel, with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan claiming responsibility for the attack.

The bomber targeted a gathering of soldiers in the Bajaur district, a tribal area situated along the Afghan border that has long been a focal point for militant activity in northwestern Pakistan. The attacker detonated explosives among the military personnel, resulting in multiple fatalities. TTP subsequently claimed responsibility for the bombing.

No immediate statement was issued by Pakistani authorities on any follow-up security operations in the area.

MNA