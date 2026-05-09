Iran teaches Yankees a lesson

On Thursday, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes against American destroyers after the US targeted an Iranian oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz. The US also launched airstrikes against civilian areas in southern Iran along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that Iranian forces had “launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats” at three destroyers — the USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta, and USS Mason.

Iran’s Army announced that the strikes were in response to the US violation of the April 8 ceasefire that had initially paused the joint US-Israel war against Iran. It said following the response, “the aggressor American destroyers changed course and left the area.”

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinates military operations between Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said the Iranian counterattacks were immediate and decisive, causing “significant damage” to US warships.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that the “criminal and aggressive” US and its allies must recognize that the Islamic Republic of Iran will, as it has in the past, deliver a crushing response to any act of aggression or violation — powerfully and without the slightest hesitation.

Trump, however, attempted to downplay the attacks on US destroyers, calling them a “trifle.” He also said the ceasefire remained in place.

It appears that Trump made the remarks amid fears of the repercussions of the exchange of fire, which directly affected global energy markets. Brent crude oil rose to about $101 a barrel on news of the attacks, underscoring the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

The closure of the Strait has significant implications for the US economy. Higher oil prices fuel inflation, increase transportation and manufacturing costs, and put additional pressure on American consumers. A prolonged disruption could complicate the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and slow economic growth — developments that come at a politically sensitive time for Trump ahead of the midterm elections, where economic performance is expected to be a central campaign issue.

The US imposed a naval blockade on Iran after talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough on April 11. The negotiations failed to permanently end the war that began on February 28. In response, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under its full control since the start of the war. Trump sought to use the naval siege to force Iran to reopen the strategic waterway. The US also launched the so-called “Project Freedom” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump ended the mission after just one day due to its failure to achieve its objectives.

Before Thursday’s exchange of fire, reports had indicated that Iran and the US were close to resuming talks. Tehran says Washington’s maximalist, excessive, and unrealistic demands constitute the main obstacle to diplomacy.

This is not the first time diplomacy has been derailed by military escalation. In June last year, the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran while Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations. A similar scenario unfolded again on February 28. The latest breach of the ceasefire, Iranian officials argue, once more demonstrates Washington’s bad faith and reinforces the perception in Tehran that the US is not a trustworthy negotiating partner.

Washington Post report contradicts Trump’s claims

American officials cited by US media have acknowledged that the 39-day war on Iran has not helped the Trump administration achieve its primary objectives, which included the destruction of Iran’s military capabilities. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US has destroyed Iran’s military capacity. On Wednesday, Trump said, “Their missiles are mostly decimated. They have probably 18, 19 percent — but not a lot by comparison to what they had.”

The naval blockade is now widely seen as a measure to increase economic pressure on Tehran. Earlier this month, Trump compared the US Navy to pirates when describing how it was carrying out his orders to blockade Iranian ports.

However, a recent report by The Washington Post presents a different picture. It says a confidential CIA analysis delivered to administration policymakers concludes that Iran can survive the US naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship, according to four people familiar with the document. The analysis also found that Tehran retains significant ballistic missile capabilities despite weeks of intense US and Israeli bombardment. According to a US official, Iran retains about 75 percent of its prewar inventory of mobile launchers and roughly 70 percent of its prewar missile stockpiles. The official added that there is evidence Iran has been able to recover and reopen almost all of its underground storage facilities, repair some damaged missiles, and even assemble new missiles that were nearly complete when the war began.

Quagmire of war

In a message on X on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister reacted to the CIA analysis, saying Iran has boosted its missile power compared to the period before the war and is more prepared than ever to defend the country.

“The CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb. 28. The correct figure is 120%. As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%,” Abbas Araghchi wrote.

He accused the United States of consistently sabotaging diplomacy through military force. “Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the U.S. opts for a reckless military adventure. Is it a crude pressure tactic? Or the result of a spoiler once again duping POTUS into another quagmire? Whatever the causes, the outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure, and diplomacy is always the victim.”

Who dupes Trump?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is believed by some observers to have encouraged Trump to launch the war on Iran, though Trump has denied this. Recently, the United Arab Emirates has also been accused of aligning itself closely with Israel in the region. Iran’s military has warned of a crushing response if its interests are targeted from Emirati territory.

During the 39 days of war, Iran struck US bases in the Persian Gulf region in addition to targeting Israel. Tehran says those bases are legitimate targets because American forces used them to launch attacks against Iran.

First published by Tehran Times