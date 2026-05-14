Iran attends SCO security meeting in Bishkek

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri is in Bishkek to attend the meeting.

The session aimed to enhance cooperation among SCO member states in combating terrorism, extremism, illegal weapons and drug trafficking, human trafficking, and other forms of organized crime.

Participants also discussed ongoing regional security issues and exchanged views on the matter.

On the sidelines of the main meeting, Bagheri held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart.

MNA