US pressure to increase support for Hormuz Strait ridiculous

The Islamic Republic’s permanent mission to the UN said on Wednesday that the US attempt to portray the number of countries supporting the politically motivated draft resolution as widespread international support and isolation of Iran is ridiculous and deceptive.

In an X post, the mission condemned as “absurd and deceptive” the US attempt to portray the number of co-sponsors of its anti-Iran resolution as broad international backing and proof of the Islamic Republic’s isolation.

No amount of support resulting from pressure and coercion can legitimize Washington’s illegal international actions against Iran, including the naval blockade, illegal attack and seizure of Iranian merchant ships, and hostage-taking of their crews in a manner similar to piracy, it said.

Iran’s UN mission added that everyone knows that many UN member states joined the draft resolution under political pressure, coercion, and even threats.

The US representative’s claims of widespread support are nothing more than a desperate attempt to create legitimacy for predetermined political goals, undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council, and provide political cover for illegal actions, it said.

The draft resolution of the United States and Bahrain and its supporters on the Strait of Hormuz is a 20-point resolution with 9 introductory paragraphs and 11 operational paragraphs, all of which are drafted under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

Previously, the anti-Iranian resolution proposed by Bahrain on the Strait of Hormuz, which was submitted on behalf of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states (except Oman) and Jordan following the US and Israeli aggression on Iran, was vetoed by China and Russia at the UN Security Council meeting on April 7, 2026.

MNA