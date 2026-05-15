Ferdowsi: Savior of Persian language

Ferdowsi, born in 940 CE near Tous, is globally revered for his Shahnameh (Book of Kings), the longest epic poem by a single author and a cornerstone of Persian literature.

This masterpiece, completed after three decades of work when Arabic threatened to supplant Persian as the language of scholarship, chronicles Iran's mythical and historical past in approximately 50,000 rhyming couplets across 62 stories.

Divided into mythical, heroic, and historical ages, the Shahnameh blends poetry, historiography, folklore, and cultural identity, continuing a rich Near Eastern storytelling tradition.

Ferdowsi's tomb, located in Tus near Mashhad, attracts Iranian and international visitors.

The Shahnameh's global reach, facilitated by numerous translations, fosters a deeper understanding of Persian culture and history.

The Shahnameh's enduring appeal stems from both its literary brilliance and its preservation of Persian values.

Its vision of kingship, justice, and heroism, embodied by characters like Rostam and Zal, continues to resonate with Iranians, offering timeless lessons on leadership and human nature.

Ferdowsi's linguistic achievement is equally significant. He championed a pure and eloquent Persian, resisting Arabic's dominance and solidifying his legacy as a national hero.

This linguistic preservation inspired generations of writers and scholars.

Ferdowsi and the Shahnameh remain a beacon of Persian identity and cultural pride, transcending borders with their powerful storytelling. Ongoing study and translation ensure Ferdowsi's voice endures, safeguarding the Persian language and shaping Iranian national identity for future generations.

The annual celebration underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage and honoring figures like Ferdowsi, whose work safeguarded the Persian language and shaped Iranian national identity for generations to come.

MNA