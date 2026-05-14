Iran not created any obstacles in Strait of Hormuz: Araghchi

Araghchi made the remark in an exclusive interview with Press TV on Thursday on the sidelines of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS member states in New Delhi, India.

“The Strait of Hormuz is now suffering first and foremost from the US aggression and the blockade that they have imposed on it,” he said.

He added that Iran has made no obstacles in the strategic waterway and allows all commercial vessels to pass through it in coordination with the Iranian naval forces.

“As far as we are concerned, the Strait of Hormuz is open for all commercial vessels but they need to cooperate with our Navy forces,” the top Iranian diplomat reiterated.

He expressed hope that the ongoing obstacles in the way of the vessels’ passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ended by the removal of the “illegal blockade” imposed by the US on it.

Iran shut down the strait to its enemies and their allies after the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression. Iranian authorities began enforcing much stricter controls last month following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.

Tehran says the measures violate the terms of a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

Despite the blockade, shipping activity linked to Iranian crude appears to be continuing.

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