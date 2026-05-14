Araghchi holds talk with his Russian counterpart in New Delhi

During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and cooperation of the two countries in the BRICS group of the emerging economies.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and cooperation of the two countries in the BRICS group of the emerging economies.
MNA
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