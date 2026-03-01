Iran deplores countries not condemning US-Israel attacks

It is regrettable that some countries with their double-standard behavior did not condemn the US-Israeli attack against Iran, he emphasized.

The criminal Zionist regime, in cooperation and coordination with the United States, carried out an aggressive attack against Iran, he said, adding that the attacks were carried out in large, densely populated cities of Iran.

The targeting of civilian infrastructures has been carried out without any justification, he underlined.

The envoy went on to say that they targeted an elementary school in Minab, which are examples of war crimes.

