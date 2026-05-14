Chinese vessels start transiting Strait of Hormuz

Following requests by the Chinese foreign minister and the country’s ambassador to Iran, facilitation of the passage of Chinese ships was pursued based on the deep relations and the strategic partnership between Tehran and Beijing, and it was decided that a number of Chinese ships requested by the country would transit this waterway after reaching an understanding about the Iranian management protocols of the strait, and this passage began Wednesday night.

Experts believe that this measure, which is based on Iranian internal protocols, will prevent any political exploitation of the strait’s capacity to exert external pressure and will strengthen Tehran’s position of intelligent management of this vital route.

MNA/TSN