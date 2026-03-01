  1. Sports
Iran Handball Federation building damaged by US, Israel

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Major infrastructures belonging to Iran’s Handball Federation sustained severe damage during coordinated aggression by the United States and Israeli regime, officials confirmed.

According to a statement from the federation, "Following the barbaric aggression and blatant violation committed by the occupying Zionist regime and the US against our beloved homeland of Iran, today (March 1) the Handball Federation’s headquarters—including its administrative building, the martyr Soleimani Hall, and dormitories—suffered extensive destruction, even worse than that seen during the 12-day war."

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as employees and federation staff were absent during the strikes. The attacks marked another aggression in recent waves of violence by the Zionist regime.

The statement further affirmed the federation’s "unwavering commitment to Islamic Revolution ideals" while expressing "deep condolences for the martyrdom of innocent citizens as well as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei".

