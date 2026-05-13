Iran reserves right to respond to Kuwait’s ‘unlawful’ move

According to Press TV, in a post on his X account on Wednesday, Araghchi said that Kuwait’s attack on the small Iranian boat and the arrest of the Iranian citizens on board it were illegal.

He said the move was also meant to sow discord in a region already on edge because of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks on US military assets in regional countries, including Kuwait.

The Iranian minister said Kuwait carried out the attack near an island in the Persian Gulf where the US has stationed its military personnel and equipment to launch attacks on Iran.

MNA