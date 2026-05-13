Mossad chief made secret visits to UAE during war on Iran

His visits were part of a broader Israeli effort that also saw war ministry director General Amir Baram lead a security delegation to the UAE as part of preparations for the campaign in Iran.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing Arab officials and other sources, said Mossad chief David Barnea travelled to Abu Dhabi at least twice in March and April. According to the report, Barnea’s visits were intended to coordinate military operations between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi against Iran.

According to Press TV, Israel’s Kan News agency also reported on Wednesday that the head of the Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet, David Zini, visited the UAE in recent weeks.

These reports follow an earlier WSJ revelation regarding a series of “covert” attacks carried out by the UAE against Iran.

According to the publication, the UAE struck a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island in early April, just hours after the announcement of a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.

Another report last month revealed that Israel had sent the UAE an Iron Dome air defence system, along with troops to operate it, days after the US and Israel launched the illegal war against Iran in late February.

The report, published by the American outlet Axios, cited two Israeli officials who said the secret deployment came after Abu Dhabi urgently sought assistance from allies following devastating Iranian missile and drone strikes launched in retaliation.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned that the UAE has been playing an active role in the aggression by hosting US and Israeli military forces on its territory, providing intelligence on Iranian individuals and targets, and making its airbases available to the US for attacks against Iran.

During 40 days of joint US-Israeli aggression against Iran, the two adversaries used the territories of several Persian Gulf states, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan, to launch airstrikes against Iranian territory.

In response, Iranian armed forces carried out more than 100 waves of missile and drone strikes targeting strategic American and Israeli positions across those states as well as throughout the occupied territories.

Iran has consistently warned that any country facilitating aggression against the Islamic Republic will be held directly responsible.

MNA