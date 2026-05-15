Tehran, New Delhi consult on regional stability

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Summit in New Delhi, covering the post-war situation, the current ceasefire, ongoing peace negotiations, and developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi opened the meeting by thanking India for its capable hosting of the BRICS foreign ministers' gathering, expressing satisfaction with the quality of consultations and bilateral engagements that took place throughout the summit. He expressed hope that under India's presidency of BRICS, the bloc would achieve greater coordination and more tangible outcomes among its member states.

The Iranian Foreign Minister briefed his Indian counterpart in detail on the latest developments following the 40-day war, including the current state of the fragile ceasefire and the trajectory of negotiations aimed at bringing the conflict to a definitive end.

The two sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz and related developments in maritime security and regional stability.

India's Foreign Minister underscored the friendship that have historically characterised Iran-India relations, and reaffirmed New Delhi's support for diplomatic solutions as the appropriate path to resolving international disputes and differences. Both sides agreed to maintain ongoing consultations and to build on the bilateral relationship.

MNA