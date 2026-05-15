Trump concludes his China visit, now flying home

United States President Donald Trump has concluded his state visit to the People’s Republic of China and departed for the United States on a special flight, China Central Television reported.

Trump spent three days in China, during which he maintained a notably intensive schedule. During meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in both expanded and restricted formats, the sides discussed a number of pressing issues on the bilateral and international agenda, including the Ukrainian crisis and the conflict between the United States and Iran.

The Chinese foreign ministry emphasized that the visit contributed to strengthening trust between the leaders of the two countries.

MNA