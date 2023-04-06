Iran FM reacts to Zionists brutal attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

The desecration and night attack of the fake Israeli regime soldiers on the worshipers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque created painful scenes that are the result of the behavior of human rights claimants who turn a blind eye to the crimes of Zionist terrorists, Amir-Abdollahian said.

Zionists are confused by the wave of convergence in the Islamic world and the prospect of internal collapse, he added.

Dozens of heavily armed Zionist forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

The Israeli regime's officers then beat worshipers with batons and riot guns, wounding many, before arresting them.

Videos from inside the mosque showed Zionist officers repeatedly hitting people with batons while they appeared to lie on the floor. In the meantime, the cries for help from women and children could be heard in the background.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it received multiple reports of injuries at al-Aqsa Mosque but has not been able to determine the number of casualties as Israeli regime's forces continue to block medics from reaching the wounded.

Local media outlets said dozens were wounded and the injuries have included bruises, fractures and breathlessness from inhaling tear gas.

