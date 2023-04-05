UN appalled by Israeli soldier beating Palestinians at AlAqsa

“I am appalled by the images of violence inside the al-Qibli mosque. I am disturbed by the apparent beating of Palestinians by Zionist security forces and the large number of arrests,” Wennesland said in a statement, Wafa News Agency reported.

“This holy period and places of worship should be for safe and peaceful religious reflection,” he added, noting that nearly 600,000 people have visited the Holy Sites in Al-Quds since the beginning of Ramadan.

The UN Special Coordinator called on political, religious and community leaders on all sides “to reject incitement, inflammatory rhetoric, and provocative actions,” stressing that “the historic status quo of the Holy Sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The role of the Waqf is vital and it must be empowered to fulfill its crucial duties.”

“Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions,” affirming that the UN remains in close contact with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation.

SKH/PR