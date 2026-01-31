Iran’s Gorgan lose to Astana at 2025/26 FIBA WASL

The Kazakhstan Basketball Championship outfit built a good lead in the second chapter before breaking away for good in the ensuing period on the way to getting back at the same team that spoiled their season debut, Tehran Times reported.

But more than earning a measure of payback against their Iran Basketball League counterparts, the home team were able to get close with current first-placers Al Riyadi (4-2) as they improved their record to 4-1.

It's worth noting as well that the win enabled the crew to stay unbeaten at home - all of their wins thus far in the season were at the famed Velodrome, which has long been the home of Kazakh national teams, too.

"Every game is very important for us because we need to stay high [in the standings] for the playoffs," offered Astana head coach Ramunas Crvika. "Because, we can have the homecourt advantage."

Four finished in double figures in the win, with guard Eric Day earning Capelli Sport Player of the Game honors after submitting 18 points, 8 of which he produced in the third quarter to help spearhead the pullaway.

"It feels really good," said Day, who also had 3 rebounds and 8 assists plus 2 steals, on beating Gorgan. "We just came in prepared, willing to do whatever it takes to get the win, and we were victorious today."

Robert Pan also registered 18 points, which he laced with 11 rebounds. Askar Maydekin delivered 16 points, while Alexandr Zhigulin chipped in 10 points and 6 boards for Astana, who tallied 24 assists as a unit.

The former WASL bronze medalists will look to extend their winning run to five when they take on Sagesse SC in a clash between streaking sides on February 4, Wednesday, at the Ghazir Club Stadium in Lebanon.

Perry Petty and Nosratollah Yazarloo had 14 points apiece for Gorgan, who fell to 3-2 following the loss.

Amirhossein Yazarloo made 12 points while Jordan Hamiton added 11 points for the two-time WASL-West Asia runners-up, who will try to get back on track when they take on Wednesday as well in Ghazir.

MNA