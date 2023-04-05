Israeli air defense reportedly intercepts UAV over Galilee

According to the Palestine Today news website, sources have told the Zionist Israeli regime's media that Iron Dome in Galilee started to operate on Wednesday afternoon.

The Zionist regime's media suggested that a drone was intercepted.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera, citing the local Zionist regime's media, reported that instructions were given to the residents of Galilee to go to the shelter after the sound of explosions was heard in the border areas with Lebanon.

Al Jazeera reported that explosions were heard in the sky over the border areas of occupied Palestine with Lebanon.

Channel 13 of the Zionist regime also announced a UAV was intercepted that when it was coming from El-Mutla.

The Zionist regime's Radio also claimed that the Iron Dome in northern the occupied lands mistakenly went off.

Galilee or Al Jalil is next to Ţūlkarm and is located in the occupied West Bank.

