Russia resolutely condemns illegal US bans against Cuba

The US White House published an executive order on January 29, declaring an emergency over Cuba, its policy and government, TASS reported.

"Russia’s position on this score remains unchanged: unilateral measures of sanctions pressure on sovereign independent states taken in circumvention of the UN and the provisions of its Charter and other norms of international law are absolutely unacceptable," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"We resolutely denounce illegitimate prohibitive steps against Havana, the pressure on the Cuban leadership and citizens of that country. We are convinced that despite the obstacles created from outside on the way of its development, Cuba will continue maintaining effective foreign economic ties," Zakharova said.

As the Russian diplomat pointed out, "this is yet another and quite radical recurrence, the strategy of maximum pressure on the Island of Freedom repeatedly used by Washington, which is aimed at economically stifling it."

"What captures attention is that the new anti-Cuban document classifies Russia, along with some other equitable foreign partners of Havana, as a ‘hostile’ and ‘malign’ state," she said.

"Assigning labels does not contribute either to stabilizing the Russia-US dialogue or raising the efficiency of Washington’s important mediatory efforts for settling crises in various regions of the world," Zakharova emphasized.

MA/PR