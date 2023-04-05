Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque shows criminal nature of Israel again

“The brutal attack by the usurping Zionist regime’s military on Palestinian pilgrims and worshipers inside al-Aqsa Mosque has once again laid bare the criminal and inhumane nature of the regime before the eyes of the world,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani tweeted on Wednesday.

“This crime is strongly condemned, and deserves the immediate reaction of the Muslim world, freedom-loving people around the world as well as responsible international bodies,” he added.

Dozens of heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday night before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Israeli officers then beat worshipers with batons and riot guns, wounding many, before arresting them.

Videos from inside the mosque showed Israeli officers repeatedly hitting people with batons while they appeared to lie on the floor. In the meantime, the cries for help from women and children could be heard in the background.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said it received multiple reports of injuries at al-Aqsa Mosque but has not been able to determine the number of casualties as Israeli forces continue to block medics from reaching the wounded.

Local media outlets said dozens were wounded and the injuries have included bruises, fractures and breathlessness from inhaling tear gas.

AMK/IRN85073950