Division among Zionists prelude to their collapse

Ismail Haniyeh said, "The internal division in the Zionist regime is the prelude to its collapse, and this regime is on the verge of decline and destruction."

Referring to the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, Haniyeh praised their recent anti-Zionist operations.

"We praise the heroic steadfastness of the Palestinian nation in the West Bank and the mental preparation, courage and bravery of the resistance fighters in all confrontations with the enemy." he added.

"This is the result of the jihadist heritage of our people and nation and the belief of the Palestinian youth in the rightness of resistance to achieve freedom", Haniyeh further pointed out.

Referring to the inflamed conditions of the occupied territories these days, the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau noted that "the Palestinian fighters are responding to the countless crimes of the Zionists through any means, and this has created special conditions for the usurping Zionists."

"Until now, the Zionists were struggling with the Palestinians in the south of the occupied territories and in the Gaza region, but now the struggle has spilled over to the West Bank in the east of Palestine,", he concluded.

SKH/IRN85073784