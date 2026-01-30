"Armies of European states blacklisting IRGC are terrorist"

"The European Union certainly knows that, according to the resolution of the Iranian parliament, the armies of the countries that were involved in the recent EU resolution against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are considered terrorists," Larijani said in post on his X account in Farsi.

"Therefore, the consequences will fall on the European countries that took such action," the top Iranian security official emphasized.

Larijani was referring to Article VII of a law passed by the Iranian Parliament in April 2019 regarding reciprocal actions in response to the US designation of the IRGC.

According to the article, all countries that in any way follow or support the decision of the United States of America to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization shall be subject to reciprocal action.

MNA