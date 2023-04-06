Massive rocket attacks reported on Occupied lands (+VIDEO)

Sirens sounded following the rocket attacks on the Shlomi settlement, according to Palestinian sources.

Some sources say that 100 rockets were fired toward the settlements.

Meanwhile, Zionist media reported that the Iron Dome fired two missiles at an unknown target.

The Zionist military claimed that the Iron Dome system was activated to intercept a rocket.

Some Zionist media claimed that the rocket was fired from southern Lebanon towards Galilee. Zionist settlers in Galilee say that three rockets were intercepted.

Zionist settlers in Nahariyya also reported that at least three massive explosions occurred following the airstrikes.

The Zionist officials urged the Zionist settlers not to leave the shelters.

MP/FNA14020117000421