Iran’s presence in oceans conveys Islamic power to world

Speaking among scholars, university lecturers and elites of Al-Mustafa International University of Qom on Saturday, the powerful presence of Iran's naval fleets in the oceans is not merely a military presence, but rather a combination of military authority, naval diplomacy, scientific power, and technology.

Emphasizing the role of faith and hope in the national authority, he stated, “What has protected the Islamic Republic against the conspiracies waged by enemies is the deep bond between religious faith, social hope, and deterrent power, especially in the maritime arena.”

Creating division, discord, and weaken the unity of the Islamic nation is the main strategy of enemy, but the past experience indicates that enemy’s strategies are doomed to failure, Irani underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani elaborated the recent missions of the country’s Army Navy Force on the high seas, noting that powerful presence of Iran’s naval fleets in the oceans is not merely a military presence, but rather a combination of military authority, naval diplomacy, scientific and technological power, human ethics, and cultural message of Islam to the world.

He considered maritime authority as one of the main pillars of the national power, emphasizing that Iran’s Army Navy Force has achieved a significant status on the international stage relying on domestic capabilities and competencies.

