Let's not let go of international criminals

In his statements on the occasion of the anniversary of Eid al-Maba'ath, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, held the US guilty in the recent sedition, saying, "Yes, we have silenced the sedition, but this is not enough; America must be held accountable. Our various agencies, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various other agencies, agencies related to this work, must follow up on this case.... International criminals are worse than internal criminals; we will not let go of them either." In implementing this part of the Leader's statements, international measures should be initiated as soon as possible to establish the crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime in the recent terrorist acts against the Iranian nation.

It is necessary to utilize legal and international capacities to document the interventions of the United States and Israel in Iran's internal affairs, including training and dispatching organized terrorist groups, arming them to turn the livelihood protests of the Iranian people into violent riots, and to register them as official complaints in international forums, and to follow up on the steps to punish the intervenors. Regarding the planning and interventions of the US and the Zionist regime in these terrorist incidents, it is important to note the following:

1. "Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, said on January 4, after returning from the US and meeting with Trump, in a meeting of the regime's cabinet, "I consulted with the US President about Iran. These discussions took place on the eve of the events taking place in Iran and significant events. The President addressed this issue, and we naturally align with these events. We sympathize with the struggle of the Iranian people and their aspirations for freedom, liberation, and justice." These statements were made at a time when the Iranian government, after numerous talks with various trade unions, had announced that it recognized the livelihood protests of the Iranian people, and efforts to resolve these concerns were ongoing.

Netanyahu also said at this point, abusing the livelihood demands of the Iranian people, “We are likely standing on the threshold of a historic moment when the Iranian people will take their destiny into their own hands.”

Before Netanyahu’s statements, on January 2, Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of State and a person close to Trump and the CIA, explicitly announced the readiness of Mossad agents to be present among the rioters and wrote on the X network, “Happy new year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.” The next day, Trump, referring to the unrest in Iran, announced his military support for the rioters, saying, "We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

2. On January 10, Senator Lindsey Graham, a close associate of Netanyahu, publicly incited violent actions, supporting Trump's idea of bringing so-called glory back to Iran. The Republican senator also said on a trip to occupied Palestine on January 15, referring to the events in Iran, “The purpose of this trip is to seize the historic opportunities created by Donald Trump’s leadership and to stand up to evil, and to support the people who are sacrificing for freedom.”

3. On January 12, after the magnificent march of the Iranian nation condemning ISIL-style terrorists, the White House spokesman said that President Trump will not hesitate to use military force against Iran.

On the same day, Senator Lindsey Graham, who had just returned from Tel Aviv, supproted a regime change in Iran and claimed that this is the best opportunity since 1979 to change the Middle East.

4. On January 13, the US President addressed the terrorists inside Iran and, inciting them to change the regime, saying, "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

It is worth noting that the US’s open threats, claiming to support the Iranian people, are a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter, and no rule or law can approve military action and the use of force without the explicit authorization of the Security Council. Overall, although the US will use its influence in international forums to prevent Iran’s actions from coming to fruition, Iran’s efforts in this direction, especially using its allies in the UN Security Council, will mark another black spot on Washington’s international relations record.