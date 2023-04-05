Dozens of Palestinians injured in clashes with Zionist forces

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Tuesday, citing sources that the Zionist forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday evening and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.

Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Zionist forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to a Zionist military base in Quds.

"A number of the wounded at Al-Aqsa Mosque in need of urgent treatment," he said, adding that the Israeli regime refuses to provide them with medical care or transfer them to hospitals.

Palestinian media reported that protests were initiated in several cities in the West Bank following the raid.

MNA/PR