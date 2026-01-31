One killed in Israeli drone attack on southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced in a statement that a Lebanese citizen was killed in the town of Rab Thalathin in Israeli drone attack.

The moves by Tel Aviv come within the framework of the regime's repeated violations of ceasefire agreement that was established between Lebanon and the Zionist regime last year.

More than a year has passed since the agreement that was supposed to stop the Zionist regime's war against Lebanon.

Despite continuing its daily aggression against southern Lebanon, the Zionist regime, along with the United States, is seeking to advance the plan to disarm the Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon by pressuring Beirut.

