Iranian armed forces have fingers on trigger: Army Cmdr.

Speaking on Saturday morning at the closing ceremony of the 18th National Young Soldier Festival in Tehran, Major General Amir Hatami congratulated the audience on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali-Akbar (AS) and Youth Day, while referring to hostile plans designed against Iran.

He said the ceremony was being held after Iran had gone through a 12-day imposed war, followed by continued hostile actions against the Iranian nation.

Hatami stated that the Iranian people now better appreciate all those serving in the Armed Forces who defend the country’s sovereignty, people, property, national security, and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution. He said recent events once again showed that Iran’s enemies would exploit any opportunity to strike at the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and political system.

Referring to the recent conflict, the Army chief said Iran witnessed significant developments, noting that the enemy had openly declared serious plans, including eliminating Iran’s nuclear scientists, nuclear infrastructure, and overall nuclear capabilities, followed by targeting Iran’s defensive capacities—particularly its missile power—and attempting to strike air defense and air force commanders.

He said the enemy claimed to have planned these actions for 18 years, but stressed that preparations had in fact begun nearly 50 years ago, starting with military and defense sanctions imposed immediately after the victory of the Islamic Revolution. He added that these calculations proved to be wrong and the decisions were misguided.

Hatami emphasized that Iran’s scientific and technological power cannot be destroyed, even if scientists and young talents are martyred, stating that as long as Iranian youth, universities, and scientific and knowledge-based centers exist, scientific authority will remain intact.

He said Iran’s military power is indigenous and irreversible, adding that Iran’s missile, air defense, and overall defensive capabilities are now in a superior position compared to before the 12-day war, benefiting from unique battlefield experience gained during that period.

The Army chief said even countries engaged in prolonged conflicts, including Russia, do not possess the same experience Iran gained during the 12-day war, during which Iran confronted the enemy’s full spectrum of technology and hybrid warfare.

He noted that although Iranian commanders were martyred, new commanders were immediately appointed by the Commander-in-Chief, demonstrating that assassinations were ineffective. He said Iran’s Armed Forces are replete with commanders, officers, and soldiers prepared to defend the country until the last moment.

Addressing Iran’s enemies, Hatami said they miscalculated by assuming that domestic problems could be exploited to incite unrest. He said the Iranian people decisively defended the country’s territorial integrity, independence, and political system, forcing the enemy to seek a ceasefire.

He added that hostile actions have continued through attempts to exploit internal issues, including orchestrated violence and “killing orders” aimed at creating instability. Despite casualties, he said the Iranian people once again delivered a strong response on January 12.

Hatami stressed that the war is ongoing in other forms, including cognitive and media warfare, aimed at creating divisions through disinformation, social media manipulation, and false accusations against the Islamic Republic.

He said the ultimate goal of Iran’s enemies is the disintegration of the country, noting that separatist groups openly pursue such objectives. He added that the Islamic Republic has been the most effective guardian of Iran’s territorial integrity over the past 200 years, preventing the loss of even a single inch of land despite eight years of imposed war.

