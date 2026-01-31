Leader pays tribute to Imam Khomeini (RA) Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to the late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), at his mausoleum in south of Tehran on Saturday morning.

At the outset of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the beginning of the Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr) celebrations, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA).