  1. Economy
Jan 31, 2026, 5:32 PM

Iran’s exports of pistachio up 80% in 2024: FAO

Iran’s exports of pistachio up 80% in 2024: FAO

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said that Iran’s exports of pistachio registered an eighty percent growth in 2024, compared to a year earlier.

Islamic Republic of Iran became the world’s second largest exporter of pistachio products after the United States, FAO noted.

According to the report, Iran produced 316,000 tons of pistachio in 2024 while the US exported $2.5 billion worth of pistachio product on the same year.

The US export of pistachio has registered only five percent growth in 2024.

Turkey became the world’s third largest exporter of pistachio product in 2024, exporting $444 million worth of pistachio, FAO added.

MNA

News ID 241272
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News