Iran’s exports of pistachio up 80% in 2024: FAO

Islamic Republic of Iran became the world’s second largest exporter of pistachio products after the United States, FAO noted.

According to the report, Iran produced 316,000 tons of pistachio in 2024 while the US exported $2.5 billion worth of pistachio product on the same year.

The US export of pistachio has registered only five percent growth in 2024.

Turkey became the world’s third largest exporter of pistachio product in 2024, exporting $444 million worth of pistachio, FAO added.

MNA