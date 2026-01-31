Israel wipes out family in Gaza strike; 28 killed in few hrs

The deadliest strike hit a displacement tent in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where seven members of a single family, including five children, a woman, and an elderly man, were killed. Additional strikes across the territory contributed to the rising toll, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Since the truce took effect 111 days ago, the Government Media Office reported that Israeli occupation forces have committed 1,450 violations, including 487 incidents of gunfire, 71 incursions of military vehicles into residential areas, 679 shelling operations, and 211 demolitions of homes and buildings.

Officials warn that the repeated breaches constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and have undermined the ceasefire’s stability.

According to the report, at least 524 people have been killed during the ceasefire period, of whom 260 were children, women, or elderly civilians. Civilians accounted for 92% of all fatalities, with 96% of killings occurring outside designated “yellow line” areas.

The wounded number 1,360, including 780 children, women, and elderly civilians. Authorities reported that nearly all injuries occurred in residential zones outside the “yellow line". Fifty Palestinians have also been detained, all from residential areas.

On its part, Gaza's Health Ministry confirmed that at least 17 Palestinians have been killed and 49 have been injured in the Gaza Strip over 48 hours. The fatalities include 12 people killed since dawn on Saturday. Several victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams struggling to reach them due to continued shelling and restricted access.

Since the ceasefire began, the Ministry reported a total of 509 deaths and 1,405 injuries. Civil defense teams have retrieved 715 bodies, highlighting the persistent dangers faced by civilians amid ongoing strikes.

The cumulative toll since the start of the aggression on October 7, 2023, now stands at 71,769 deaths and 171,483 injuries. The Ministry confirmed an additional 85 fatalities between 23–30 January 2026, after verification by the official martyr accreditation committee.

MNA