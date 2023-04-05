Zionist regime fighter jets attack Gaza Strip

In the Zionist’s latest aggression against the Gaza Strip, jet fighters targeted places in the south, north, and downtown Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

The jet fighters bombed one of the Resistance forces' positions located in the south of Gaza.

The Zionist regime's army artillery also targeted two positions belonging to Resistance forces near the northern and southern borders of the Gaza Strip.

In another raid, Israeli police attacked and arrested Palestinian worshippers on Wednesday in a violent raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least 400 Palestinians were arrested and remain in Israeli custody, according to local officials. They are being held at a police station in Atarot, in occupied East Quds.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported there were 12 injuries, including three who were transferred to hospital. It also said in a statement that Israeli forces prevented its medics from reaching Al-Aqsa.

Palestinian groups condemned the latest attacks on worshippers, which they described as a crime.

After the violence at Al-Aqsa, several rockets were fired from northern Gaza toward Israel.

The Israeli army said five rockets were intercepted by the aerial defense system around the city of Sderot in southern Occupied Lands.

