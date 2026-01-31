Iran parliament to blacklist European states armies

Araghchi made the comments in an interview with the CNN Turk while visiting Turkey on Friday.

In response to a question about the recent designation of the IRGC by the European bloc, Araghchi said that "The European Union made a big strategic mistake by declaring the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization. They were a loser. We see that the role of the European Union in the region is gradually decreasing as time passes."

"It is regrettable that they do not consider their own interests. The IRGC played a very important role in the fight against ISIL and terrorists. I must say that if it had not been for the IRGC, the Europeans would be facing ISIS today in Paris or other cities in Europe. Unfortunately, Europe was very ungrateful in this matter and we know that they will regret this decision,"

"I must also say that we can also, in response, put European armies on the list of terrorist groups through the parliament. Europe's actions will not reduce regional tension. Today, the countries of the region are working for the prosperity and peace of this region, European are playing no role in this regard; It is only the regional countries. Europe is only fanning the flames," the top Iranian diplomat said.

