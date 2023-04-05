Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Palestine

Jordan had called for the meeting in coordination with Egypt and Palestinian officials, Arab media cited Reuters as reporting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jordan’s foreign ministry reaffirmed that efforts on the Arab level are ongoing to stop “Israeli violations that are a flagrant violation to international humanitarian law.”

It added that such practices aim to “alter the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.”

Israeli regime's security forces attacked dozens of worshipers in Quds’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound before dawn on Wednesday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said seven Palestinians sustained wounds from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings in clashes with Israeli police at the compound.

It added that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the mosque.

Several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemned the raid which they described as blatant.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council also denounced the raid.

MNA/PR