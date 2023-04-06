Tehran-Riyadh official relations activated today: FM spox.

Kan'ani made the remarks while speaking to the reporters after the meeting of the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in Beijing on Thursday.

Saying that Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud held two rounds of private and public talks today, the senior Iranian diplomat stressed that the importance of stability and security in the region was discussed during the meetings.

In the framework of the political will of the two countries to expand bilateral relations in all fields, they emphasized the joint readiness to implement the existing basic agreements between the two countries, including the comprehensive agreement on bilateral cooperation and the security agreement, and on this basis, it was decided to take the necessary steps gradually, he continued.

Kan'ani went on to say that expanding relations in economic fields in both public and private sectors was another topic discussed between the Iranian and Saudi sides today, adding that the governmental and private delegations of the two countries will meet in this regard to provide opportunities for the expansion of commercial and economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of joint investment.

The two sides also agreed to establish airlines to facilitate the commute between the two countries, he further noted.

Facilitating the issuance of visas and visa services for citizens of the two countries was also stressed during the meeting, according to Kan'ani.

"Today we witnessed favorable and positive talks between the two countries and we can say that today the official relations between the two countries have been activated and in this regard, we will gradually witness the exchange of various delegations at the government and private levels between the two countries," the senior diplomat stressed.

Also on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister, after meeting his Saudi counterpart, in a tweet described the talks in the Chinese capital as positive.

