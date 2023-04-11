  1. Iran
Apr 11, 2023, 8:46 PM

In meeting with Iran's new envoy to Cypress:

Iran FM emphasizes using Cypress economic potentials

Iran FM emphasizes using Cypress economic potentials

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-ABdollahian stressed the use of the economic potential that Cyprus can have for Iran.

Alireza Salarian, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Cyprus, met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and presented a report on the latest state of relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called for the strengthening of bilateral relations by using existing potentials in economic, tourism, scientific and academic cooperation and stressed the serious attention to the affairs of Iranians.

Alireza Salarian previously served as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs administration in Isfahan Province and the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Guangzhou, China.

SKH/5752766

News Code 199387

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News