Iran FM emphasizes using Cypress economic potentials

Alireza Salarian, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Cyprus, met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and presented a report on the latest state of relations between the two countries.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian called for the strengthening of bilateral relations by using existing potentials in economic, tourism, scientific and academic cooperation and stressed the serious attention to the affairs of Iranians.

Alireza Salarian previously served as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs administration in Isfahan Province and the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Guangzhou, China.

