US approves arms sales to Israel worth $6.67 billion

According to a statement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the approvals for Israel include the sale of AH-64E Apache twin-turboshaft attack helicopters along with associated equipment, which is valued at around $3.8 billion. The main contractors for the deal would be Boeing and Lockheed Martin military and aerospace manufacturers.

In addition, the department has authorized a potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles along with related equipment, which is estimated to be worth approximately $1.98 billion. AM General LLC would be the principal contractor, it said, according to Press TV.

“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by enhancing the mobility of its ground forces during operations,” the agency said.

The State Department also cleared a potential sale of power packs for Namer Armored Personnel Carriers, excluding transmissions. This deal includes integrated logistics support and associated equipment, with an estimated worth of $740 million. The main contractor for this project would be Rolls-Royce Solutions America.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, lambasted the Trump administration for rushing to announce the deals for Israel in a way that would “disregard Congressional oversight and years of standing practice.”

He said in a statement that “the Trump Administration has blatantly ignored long-standing Congressional prerogatives while also refusing to engage Congress on critical questions about the next steps in Gaza and broader US-Israel policy.”

MNA