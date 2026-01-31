Iran, China, Russia to hold joint naval drill

According to a correspondent of Tasnim News Agency, the eighth edition of the “Maritime Security Belt” joint exercise will take place later this month (Iranian month of Bahman) in the northern Indian Ocean region.

The drill will involve units from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy, the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as well as naval forces from China and Russia.

The exercise series began in 2019 at the initiative of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Seven previous editions have been conducted to date.

